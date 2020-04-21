Havens Advisors LLC Buys 28,433 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Anixter International accounts for approximately 5.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Anixter International worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anixter International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,077,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth about $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth about $73,042,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anixter International by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 303,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $89.80. 262,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. Anixter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. Anixter International’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

