Havens Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Ra Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 6.7% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $12,680,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,462,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,480,000.

NASDAQ:RARX remained flat at $$48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $377,054.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

