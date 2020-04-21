Havens Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Havens Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the period. Advanced Disposal Services makes up 6.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth $98,971,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,462,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 270,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.