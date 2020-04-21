HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits One Day Volume of $663,347.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00027194 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $536.46 million and approximately $663,347.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

