Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of HXL opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

