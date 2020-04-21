High Voltage (HVCO) Market Cap Hits $5,722.23

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, High Voltage has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. High Voltage has a market capitalization of $5,722.23 and $2.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Voltage coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get High Voltage alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000119 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

High Voltage Coin Profile

High Voltage (CRYPTO:HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin. High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech.

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for High Voltage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for High Voltage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.