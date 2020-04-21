Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,938,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

