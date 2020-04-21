Humanscape Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $29,540.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

