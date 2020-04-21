Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,581.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,269 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

