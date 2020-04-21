Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,740 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. 223,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,866. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48.

