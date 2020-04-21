Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 1,048.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 301,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

