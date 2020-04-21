Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $14.85 on Tuesday, reaching $249.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,942. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

