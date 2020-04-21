Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

