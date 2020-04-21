Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 21.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.85 on Tuesday, hitting $204.89. 72,683,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

