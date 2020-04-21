Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up about 15.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Equifax worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.09. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

