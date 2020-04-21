iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 2.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 411,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,330. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

