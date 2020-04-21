iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 1,195,186 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

