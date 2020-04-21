iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.30% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $568,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 94,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.88 on Tuesday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.