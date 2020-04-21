iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lifted by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 10.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $985,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.62. The company had a trading volume of 761,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

