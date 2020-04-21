iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,535 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 3.33% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $59,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. 206,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,478. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.