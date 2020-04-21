iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 148.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,039 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 13.97% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $57,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,805. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

