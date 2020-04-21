iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,129. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.