JD Coin Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded up 127.7% against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $57,313.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.02654158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00217827 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,612,743 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

