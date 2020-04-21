Jewel (JWL) Price Hits $0.30

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Jewel has a market cap of $16.36 million and approximately $35,445.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00004332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Jewel has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.02671553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00221195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

