Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $507.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

