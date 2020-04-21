JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 2,873,124 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.