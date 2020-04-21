Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Jupiter has traded flat against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $50,033.45 and $2,236.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.02654145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00217976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech.

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.