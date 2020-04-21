Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 2,285,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

