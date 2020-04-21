Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 29,850,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after buying an additional 933,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

