LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $58,956.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,031,231,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,851,787 tokens. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

