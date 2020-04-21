Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,195. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

