LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

