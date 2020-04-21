LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 226.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of O opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

