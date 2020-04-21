LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $251.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.36 and its 200-day moving average is $287.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

