LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 539 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 186.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.