LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

