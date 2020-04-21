LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at $2,240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in W W Grainger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $274.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.60.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

