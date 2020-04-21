M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,796,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 648,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.