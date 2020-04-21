Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 227,187 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.48% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $48,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,376 shares of company stock worth $1,944,631. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

