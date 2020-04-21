Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $39.74 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock worth $3,079,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.15. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

