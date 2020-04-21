Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $42.82 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 326,127 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $42,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.69.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.