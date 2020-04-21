Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $45.18 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $45,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,644,000 after buying an additional 251,317 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

