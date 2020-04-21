Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $50.59 Million in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,843,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.17% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 201.09. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

