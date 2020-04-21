Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Comerica worth $40,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

