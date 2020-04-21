Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.67% of Hub Group worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

