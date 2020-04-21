Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.21.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $670.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $612.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.18. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $696.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.