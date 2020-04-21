MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Update

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 3,535,500 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 77,809 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in MacroGenics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.19.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

