Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Stake Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 77,610 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 339,021 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

