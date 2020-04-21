Maverick Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,419.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $219,253.57 and approximately $2,419.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.02654145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00217976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00050278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

