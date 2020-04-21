Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%.

MCB stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $184.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $211,584. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.